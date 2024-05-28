International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.38

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.38 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.45). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 226,115 shares.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.41 million, a P/E ratio of 572.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($531,342.29). Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.