The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,168.78

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,168.78 ($14.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,059.50 ($13.53). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,059.50 ($13.53), with a volume of 2,288,516 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.39) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,108.33 ($14.15).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SGE

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,168.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.