Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Critical Analysis

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendway and LY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $8.03 million 1.20 $2.41 million ($0.31) -17.52 LY $12.57 billion 1.47 $784.13 million N/A N/A

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -18.99% -7.53% LY 6.33% 4.21% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lendway and LY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A LY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LY has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LY beats Lendway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

