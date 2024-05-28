Stifel Nicolaus Raises Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $32.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SBLK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

