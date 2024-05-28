Emeren Group Ltd to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emeren Group in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOL. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
Emeren Group Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emeren Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
