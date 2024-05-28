Emeren Group Ltd to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emeren Group in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOL. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Emeren Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emeren Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.