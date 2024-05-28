China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.
China Sunergy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About China Sunergy
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
