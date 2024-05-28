Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $11.88 million 9.30 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.22 Omega Healthcare Investors $949.74 million 8.19 $242.18 million $1.11 28.35

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 6 0 2.46

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% Omega Healthcare Investors 28.07% 7.23% 2.96%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.