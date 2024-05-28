Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Critical Comparison

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 16 9 0 2.36 Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $148.12, indicating a potential upside of 34.28%. Inspirato has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.32%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 6.18% 41.63% 4.87% Inspirato -14.98% N/A -8.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Inspirato’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $12.84 billion 1.17 $797.00 million $5.34 20.66 Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.26

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Inspirato on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

