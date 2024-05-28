Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) versus Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Financial Survey

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $68.68 million 4.56 -$60.84 million ($1.54) -5.24 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.15

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulmonx and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.40%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -80.46% -48.09% -32.61% Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69%

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.