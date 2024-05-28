NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.96. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

