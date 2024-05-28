CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Critical Review

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out -67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hennessy Advisors and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 20.75% 5.90% 3.57% CI Financial -6.49% 42.97% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 2.32 $4.77 million $0.68 10.66 CI Financial $2.03 billion 0.84 $3.72 million ($0.88) -12.36

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats CI Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

