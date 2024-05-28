Head-To-Head Survey: Oculis (OCS) vs. Its Rivals

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oculis to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Oculis has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oculis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oculis Competitors 6124 18375 44217 912 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oculis presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 154.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Oculis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oculis is more favorable than its competitors.

22.3% of Oculis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oculis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $980,000.00 -$98.92 million -6.66 Oculis Competitors $1.63 billion $125.40 million -2.97

Oculis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oculis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -6,712.02% -52.72% -43.72% Oculis Competitors -3,067.87% -290.12% -33.33%

Summary

Oculis competitors beat Oculis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

