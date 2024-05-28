Critical Analysis: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amalgamated Financial and Peoples Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.22% 16.34% 1.17% Peoples Financial Services 13.81% 7.52% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Peoples Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 1.99 $87.98 million $3.06 8.27 Peoples Financial Services $163.98 million 1.77 $27.38 million $3.26 12.60

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Peoples Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities, brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

