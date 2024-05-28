Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $61.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $6,595,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

