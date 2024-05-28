Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $209.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ODFL opened at $173.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

