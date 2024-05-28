Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
FLNT stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
