Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

FLNT stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

