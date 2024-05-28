Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target at $183.00

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSTR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

