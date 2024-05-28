Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $440.57

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.57.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $461.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.12. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

