Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $19.23

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 747,852 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.05 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

