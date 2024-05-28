Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $83.44

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Voya Financial stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
