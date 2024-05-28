AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £118 Average PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £118 ($150.70).

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($144.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £105 ($134.10) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN stock opened at £122.96 ($157.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,842.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.01. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.83) and a fifty-two week high of £124.88 ($159.49).

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.