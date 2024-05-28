Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $149.11

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

