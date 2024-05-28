Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $2.29 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

