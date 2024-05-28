Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $59.25

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 110.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 49.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

