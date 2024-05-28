Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.