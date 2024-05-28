NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $30.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 826.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

