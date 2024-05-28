Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $103.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

