Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $24.30

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,391. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,260,142 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

