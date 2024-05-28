Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Institutional Trading of Teck Resources
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of TECK stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.