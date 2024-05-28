Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

