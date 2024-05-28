Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

