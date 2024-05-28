HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $317.00 Average PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $318.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,857,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 239.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

