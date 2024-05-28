Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $141.83

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,733,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $38,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

