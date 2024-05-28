Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $141.83

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AGCO Stock Performance
NYSE AGCO opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.