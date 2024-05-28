Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$96.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

TSE IMO opened at C$94.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$101.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.4017769 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

