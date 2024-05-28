ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $808.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $808.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $738.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $746.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.85. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $517.80 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

