Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $81.28

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.05.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.