Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

