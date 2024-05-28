Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$54.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$50.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.83.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.