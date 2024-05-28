Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $64.56

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $16,939,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 204,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $60.12 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

