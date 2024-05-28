Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,793.33 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.33 ($35.67).

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.59) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.43) to GBX 3,000 ($38.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,615 ($33.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14,527.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,336.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,054.70. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.93).

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.40), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($343,257.22). In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.40), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($343,257.22). 7.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

