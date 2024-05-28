Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $16.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,052.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.