Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $88.00

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TD stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
