Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $287.81 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $348.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.