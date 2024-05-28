Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $7.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 2.63. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

