Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $115.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.