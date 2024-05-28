Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $89.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 269,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

