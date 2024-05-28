GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $89.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GMS by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 34.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

