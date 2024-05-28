Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $14.42

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,759,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

