Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after buying an additional 7,084,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $5.04 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

