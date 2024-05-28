Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $179.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.94.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WCN opened at $165.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.