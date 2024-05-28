Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $19.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

